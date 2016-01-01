Scott Hadfield has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Scott Hadfield, PA-C
Overview
Scott Hadfield, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Salt Lake City, UT.
Scott Hadfield works at
Locations
Omega Interventional Pain Pllc3838 S 700 E Ste 300A, Salt Lake City, UT 84106 Directions (801) 261-4988
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Scott Hadfield, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1770836397
Frequently Asked Questions
Scott Hadfield accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Scott Hadfield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Scott Hadfield works at
6 patients have reviewed Scott Hadfield. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Scott Hadfield.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Scott Hadfield, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Scott Hadfield appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.