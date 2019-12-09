Dr. Scott Hammel, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hammel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Hammel, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Hammel, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas at Austin.
Dr. Hammel works at
Locations
Dr. Carney Soderberg, Psy.D.3660 Stoneridge Rd Ste F101, Austin, TX 78746 Directions (512) 329-8222
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Working with Dr. Hammel, his wife Lisa and other staff was the only pleasant part of our experience with the Leander School district. While we are in shock that LISD spends so much money attempting not to provide services to our children, we are very grateful that there are people like the Hammel’s who actually care and want what is best for the child. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Scott Hammel, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1467463653
Education & Certifications
- Veteran Affairs Hospital, Temple, Texas
- University of Texas at Austin
Dr. Hammel works at
