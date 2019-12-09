See All Clinical Psychologists in Austin, TX
Clinical Psychology
23 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Scott Hammel, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas at Austin.

Dr. Hammel works at Neurobehavioral Institute of Austin in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dr. Carney Soderberg, Psy.D.
    3660 Stoneridge Rd Ste F101, Austin, TX 78746 (512) 329-8222

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Pediatric Counseling Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 09, 2019
    Working with Dr. Hammel, his wife Lisa and other staff was the only pleasant part of our experience with the Leander School district. While we are in shock that LISD spends so much money attempting not to provide services to our children, we are very grateful that there are people like the Hammel's who actually care and want what is best for the child. Highly recommend.
    Ashley Girvan — Dec 09, 2019
    About Dr. Scott Hammel, PHD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1467463653
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Veteran Affairs Hospital, Temple, Texas
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas at Austin
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Hammel, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hammel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hammel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hammel works at Neurobehavioral Institute of Austin in Austin, TX. View the full address on Dr. Hammel’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Hammel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hammel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hammel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hammel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

