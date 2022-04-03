See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Bradenton, FL
Dr. Scott Han, OD

Optometry
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Scott Han, OD

Dr. Scott Han, OD is an Optometrist in Bradenton, FL. They graduated from The New England College Of Optometry.

Dr. Han works at The Eye Associates in Bradenton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Han's Office Locations

    The Optical Gallery - West Bradenton
    2203 61st St W, Bradenton, FL 34209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 865-2020
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergy Drops
Astigmatism
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergy Drops
Astigmatism

Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Drops Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Drops Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Patch Chevron Icon
Eye Trauma Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Eyelid Inflammation Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Post-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Soft Contact Lenses Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 03, 2022
    HE IS VERY GOOD , I SEE A LOT BETTER NOW
    About Dr. Scott Han, OD

    • Optometry
    • English
    • 1104824051
    Education & Certifications

    • Seidenberg Protzko Eye Associates
    • The New England College Of Optometry
    • Optometry
    Dr. Scott Han, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Han is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Han has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Han accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Han has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Han. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Han.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Han, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Han appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

