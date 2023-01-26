See All Chiropractors in Enterprise, AL
Scott Hannen, CH

Chiropractic
4.9 (21)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Scott Hannen, CH is a Chiropractor in Enterprise, AL. 

Scott Hannen works at Align Chiropractic Clinic in Enterprise, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Align Chiropractic Clinic
    707 Boll Weevil Cir, Enterprise, AL 36330 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (334) 308-2225
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dr. Hannen figured out the causes of my decade long problems, & determinedly going about fixing them! He looks at the my problems in a different way...After watching his teaching DVD's, we saw that his qualifications are above any doctor we'e ever known! He is highly intellegent, but can explain all the intricate workings of the body in a way anyone can unterstand. He has a deep personal relationship with our Creator, & knows that HE will heal us if we co-operate with Him, change bad habits/lifestyle choices w/good ones! He knows which Natural supplements work, & makes protocols accordingly. I was shocked how his protocols that seemed basic & simple worked so well, & so fast! He actually Listens to me! I actually matter to him...He Lives the Golden Rule..(so rare today). I had lost hope; figured that my death was coming soon. Now I know that I am getting better each day...I can again be useful to myself & God! Looking forward to what comes next!
    Candice Fisher — Jan 26, 2023
    About Scott Hannen, CH

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1356595573
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Scott Hannen, CH is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Scott Hannen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Scott Hannen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Scott Hannen works at Align Chiropractic Clinic in Enterprise, AL. View the full address on Scott Hannen’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Scott Hannen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Scott Hannen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Scott Hannen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Scott Hannen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

