Scott Hannen, CH
Overview
Scott Hannen, CH is a Chiropractor in Enterprise, AL.
Locations
Align Chiropractic Clinic707 Boll Weevil Cir, Enterprise, AL 36330 Directions (334) 308-2225
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hannen figured out the causes of my decade long problems, & determinedly going about fixing them! He looks at the my problems in a different way...After watching his teaching DVD's, we saw that his qualifications are above any doctor we'e ever known! He is highly intellegent, but can explain all the intricate workings of the body in a way anyone can unterstand. He has a deep personal relationship with our Creator, & knows that HE will heal us if we co-operate with Him, change bad habits/lifestyle choices w/good ones! He knows which Natural supplements work, & makes protocols accordingly. I was shocked how his protocols that seemed basic & simple worked so well, & so fast! He actually Listens to me! I actually matter to him...He Lives the Golden Rule..(so rare today). I had lost hope; figured that my death was coming soon. Now I know that I am getting better each day...I can again be useful to myself & God! Looking forward to what comes next!
About Scott Hannen, CH
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1356595573
Frequently Asked Questions
Scott Hannen accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Scott Hannen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Scott Hannen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Scott Hannen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Scott Hannen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Scott Hannen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.