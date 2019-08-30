Scott Howard accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Scott Howard, MFT
Overview
Scott Howard, MFT is a Psychologist in Stockton, CA.
Scott Howard works at
Locations
Community Medical Centers -gleason423 S San Joaquin St, Stockton, CA 95203 Directions (209) 954-7700
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have been seeing this Dr. for several years(pit bull attack in 2013/PTSD. He is the most honest and comforting person I have ever met. He has supported me in ways that my family cannot fathom or begin to digest.
About Scott Howard, MFT
- Psychology
- English
- 1952421521
