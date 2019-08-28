See All Chiropractors in New Lenox, IL
Dr. Scott Kenny, DC Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Scott Kenny, DC

Chiropractic
4.6 (10)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Scott Kenny, DC is a Chiropractor in New Lenox, IL. 

Dr. Kenny works at Integrated Physical Medicine in New Lenox, IL with other offices in Joliet, IL and Roselle, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Integrated Physical Medicine of New Lenox
    2499 E Joliet Hwy, New Lenox, IL 60451 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 717-8355
  2. 2
    Integrated Physical Medicine of Joliet
    2732 Caton Farm Rd, Joliet, IL 60435 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 439-2726
  3. 3
    Integrated Physical Medicine of Roselle
    211 E Irving Park Rd, Roselle, IL 60172 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (224) 655-6555

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acupuncture
Back Injuries
Back Sprain
Acupuncture
Back Injuries
Back Sprain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hip Pain
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shin Splints Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Whiplash
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kenny?

    Aug 28, 2019
    Beginning with my initial exam and consultation with Dr. Kenny and continuing through my PT with every therapist on staff, my experience has been wonderful. I immediately felt that not only did Dr. Kenny understand my long-standing back pain due to scoliosis and poor posture but he had answers to all my questions and a ready plan to get me back to walking a few miles a day. Within a few sessions I was feeling better and continued to progress until Dr. Kenny recommended a treatment plan with exercises I could do at home a few times a week. The office is professional yet friendly, easy to schedule appointments, and little to no wait time before treatments. I would not hesitate to recommend this office to anyone looking for a positive experience with their physical therapy and chiropractic needs.
    Jan Enright — Aug 28, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Scott Kenny, DC
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Scott Kenny, DC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kenny to family and friends

    Dr. Kenny's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kenny

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Scott Kenny, DC.

    About Dr. Scott Kenny, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1679578348
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / NATIONAL COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • Loras College
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Kenny, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kenny is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kenny has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kenny. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kenny.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kenny, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kenny appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Scott Kenny, DC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.