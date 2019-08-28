Dr. Scott Kenny, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kenny is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Kenny, DC
Overview
Dr. Scott Kenny, DC is a Chiropractor in New Lenox, IL.
Locations
Integrated Physical Medicine of New Lenox2499 E Joliet Hwy, New Lenox, IL 60451 Directions (815) 717-8355
Integrated Physical Medicine of Joliet2732 Caton Farm Rd, Joliet, IL 60435 Directions (815) 439-2726
Integrated Physical Medicine of Roselle211 E Irving Park Rd, Roselle, IL 60172 Directions (224) 655-6555
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- Private HealthCare Systems
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Beginning with my initial exam and consultation with Dr. Kenny and continuing through my PT with every therapist on staff, my experience has been wonderful. I immediately felt that not only did Dr. Kenny understand my long-standing back pain due to scoliosis and poor posture but he had answers to all my questions and a ready plan to get me back to walking a few miles a day. Within a few sessions I was feeling better and continued to progress until Dr. Kenny recommended a treatment plan with exercises I could do at home a few times a week. The office is professional yet friendly, easy to schedule appointments, and little to no wait time before treatments. I would not hesitate to recommend this office to anyone looking for a positive experience with their physical therapy and chiropractic needs.
About Dr. Scott Kenny, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1679578348
Education & Certifications
- NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / NATIONAL COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC
- Loras College
Frequently Asked Questions
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kenny. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kenny.
