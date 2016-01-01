Scott Kidd accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Scott Kidd, PSY
Offers telehealth
Overview
Scott Kidd, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Beavercreek Township, OH.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 2378 National Rd, Beavercreek Township, OH 45324 Directions (937) 879-7996
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Scott Kidd?
About Scott Kidd, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1710007109
Frequently Asked Questions
Scott Kidd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Scott Kidd. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Scott Kidd.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Scott Kidd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Scott Kidd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.