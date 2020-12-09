Overview

Dr. Scott Leatherbery, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Duquesne University.



Dr. Leatherbery works at Egdewood Psychological Services in Pittsburgh, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.