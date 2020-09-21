Scott McDaniel accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Scott McDaniel, LPC
Overview
Scott McDaniel, LPC is a Counselor in Rome, GA.
Scott McDaniel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Comforcare Home Care of Northwest Georgia2501 Callier Springs Rd Se, Rome, GA 30161 Directions (706) 331-1757
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Scott McDaniel?
I have been under Scott's care for about 5 months and would highly recommend him to friends and family. He seems very thoughtful,patient, and understanding. He even handles families who are familiar with Autism.
About Scott McDaniel, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1215277553
Frequently Asked Questions
Scott McDaniel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Scott McDaniel works at
Scott McDaniel has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Scott McDaniel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Scott McDaniel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Scott McDaniel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.