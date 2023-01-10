See All Physicians Assistants in Williamsville, NY
Scott McLaughlin, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.8 (48)
Accepting new patients

Overviewof Scott McLaughlin, PA

Scott McLaughlin, PA is a Physician Assistant in Williamsville, NY. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    1020 Youngs Rd, Williamsville, NY 14221 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 883-7224
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    85 High St # 304, Buffalo, NY 14203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 883-6800
  3. 3
    Buffalo Medical Group
    325 Essjay Rd, Williamsville, NY 14221 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 883-6800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital
  • Sisters Of Charity Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abscess Incision and Drainage
Allergies
Ear Disorders
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Nasal Disorder Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Throat Disorders Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Independent Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 48 ratings
    Patient Ratings (48)
    5 Star
    (45)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 10, 2023
    Thorough
    — Jan 10, 2023
    About Scott McLaughlin, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1548566847
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • D'Youvillecollege, Masters In Science
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Scott McLaughlin, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Scott McLaughlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Scott McLaughlin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Scott McLaughlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    48 patients have reviewed Scott McLaughlin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Scott McLaughlin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Scott McLaughlin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Scott McLaughlin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

