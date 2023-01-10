Scott McLaughlin, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Scott McLaughlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Scott McLaughlin, PA
Overviewof Scott McLaughlin, PA
Scott McLaughlin, PA is a Physician Assistant in Williamsville, NY.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
1020 Youngs Rd, Williamsville, NY 14221
Directions
(716) 883-7224
Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
- 2 85 High St # 304, Buffalo, NY 14203 Directions (716) 883-6800
Buffalo Medical Group325 Essjay Rd, Williamsville, NY 14221 Directions (716) 883-6800
Hospital Affiliations
- Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Independent Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Scott McLaughlin, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1548566847
Education & Certifications
- D'Youvillecollege, Masters In Science
