Scott Miller, CHIRMD

Chiropractic
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Scott Miller, CHIRMD is a Chiropractor in Hudson, WI. 

Scott Miller works at Harel Chiropractic, Massage, & Acupuncture in Hudson, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Harel Chiropractic, Massage, & Acupuncture
    411 County Road UU Unit 3, Hudson, WI 54016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (715) 245-2594
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Apr 02, 2020
    I really like this chiropractor. He is knowledgeable and is one of the best I have had to explain what he is doing and why. He develops a carefully thought-out treatment plan that is specific to the needs of my body rather than taking a "one size fits all" approach to readjustments.
    About Scott Miller, CHIRMD

    • Chiropractic
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    • 1578606372
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Scott Miller, CHIRMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Scott Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Scott Miller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Scott Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Scott Miller works at Harel Chiropractic, Massage, & Acupuncture in Hudson, WI. View the full address on Scott Miller’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Scott Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Scott Miller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Scott Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Scott Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

