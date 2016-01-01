See All Chiropractors in Roseville, CA
Dr. Scott Owens, DC

Chiropractic
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Scott Owens, DC is a Chiropractor in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Cleveland Chiropractic College of Los Angeles.

Dr. Owens works at Gregory Brown, L.Ac., Roseville, CA in Roseville, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Roseville Acupuncture
    201 Harding Blvd Ste J, Roseville, CA 95678 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 784-2727

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Headache
Low Back Pain
Manipulation Adjustment of Back and Neck
Headache
Low Back Pain
Manipulation Adjustment of Back and Neck

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Manipulation Adjustment of Back and Neck Chevron Icon
Muscle Diseases Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sports Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Specialty Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan
    • Western Health Advantage

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Scott Owens, DC

    Chiropractic
    • Chiropractic
    Specialties
    36 years of experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    English
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    1972528362
    • 1972528362
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Cleveland Chiropractic College of Los Angeles
    Medical Education
    Brigham Young University
    • Brigham Young University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Owens, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Owens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Owens accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Owens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Owens works at Gregory Brown, L.Ac., Roseville, CA in Roseville, CA. View the full address on Dr. Owens’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Owens. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Owens.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Owens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Owens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

