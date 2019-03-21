Dr. Scott Pengelly, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pengelly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Pengelly, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Pengelly, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Eugene, OR.
Locations
Pain Consultants of Oregon360 S Garden Way Ste 101, Eugene, OR 97401 Directions (541) 684-9451
Hospital Affiliations
- Sacred Heart Medical Center University District
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- Health Net
- LifeWise
- Medicare
- Moda Health
- PacificSource
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Samaritan Health Plans
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I would recommend Dr. Pengelly to anyone I know. He is amazing, he has worked with me on many and multiple issues. His knowledge is incredible. He has given me hope of a much happier and pain free life while working closely with other clinicians in helping me.
About Dr. Scott Pengelly, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1407978943
Education & Certifications
- University of Oregon - Doctorate of Psychology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pengelly accepts Anthem, Cigna and Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pengelly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Pengelly. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pengelly.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pengelly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pengelly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.