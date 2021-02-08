Dr. Scott Roseman, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roseman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Roseman, PHD
Overview
Dr. Scott Roseman, PHD is a Psychologist in Boca Raton, FL.
Locations
John P Schosheim Md. PA2499 Glades Rd Ste 114, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Directions (561) 361-9559
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
We had an excellent experience with Dr. Scott Roseman and I would totally recommend him if you need any educational testing for your child. From start to finish, he was very kind and professional, easy to connect with and very supportive . He makes it easy explaining the whole process, answering to your questions and makes sure that the testing covered all the bases. Best of all, he takes the time to get to know each child to truly identify their areas of strengths and weaknesses. He is very kind and patient and he makes the kids feel very comfortable throughout the whole experience . My daughter felt very comfortable with Dr Roseman - they spent several hours together - and she even said it was "fun"! After testing, Dr Roseman delivered a timely and thorough report, breaking down each sub-test and results. He tied all the information together for me, in a way that made sense, and I felt that he definitely portrayed my daughter's strengths and weaknesses accurately.
About Dr. Scott Roseman, PHD
- Psychology
- English
