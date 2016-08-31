See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Pismo Beach, CA
Super Profile

Dr. Scott Schachter, OD

Optometry
4.9 (51)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Scott Schachter, OD

Dr. Scott Schachter, OD is an Optometrist in Pismo Beach, CA. 

Dr. Schachter works at Advanced Eye Care in Pismo Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Schachter's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Eyecare-eyewear Optometry
    300 James Way Ste 210, Pismo Beach, CA 93449 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 773-6000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Allergy Drops
Blepharitis
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Allergy Drops
Blepharitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergy Drops Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Dry Macular Degeneration Management Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Drops Chevron Icon
Eye Patch Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Lash Enhancer Chevron Icon
Ocular Inflammation (Uveitis) Treatment Chevron Icon
Post-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Pre-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Prism Lenses Chevron Icon
Retinal Testing Chevron Icon
Soft Contact Lenses Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CenCal Health
    • Cigna
    • EyeMed Vision Care
    • Medicare
    • Spectera
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vision Service Plan (VSP)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 51 ratings
    Patient Ratings (51)
    5 Star
    (46)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dan C in San Luis Obispo, CA — Aug 31, 2016
    About Dr. Scott Schachter, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1447230602
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Schachter, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schachter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schachter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schachter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schachter works at Advanced Eye Care in Pismo Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Schachter’s profile.

    51 patients have reviewed Dr. Schachter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schachter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schachter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schachter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

