Dr. Scott Scotilla, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scotilla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Scotilla, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. Scott Scotilla, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in State College, PA. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Scotilla works at
Locations
-
1
Scotilla Psychological Services LLC119 S Burrowes St Ste 705, State College, PA 16801 Directions (814) 867-2866
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Scotilla?
Dr. Scotilla is an excellent clinical psychologist whom I would highly recommend to anyone! I was a patient of his for about 3 years. He is very professional and has always showed compassion and true interest in my life. I contacted him recently after years of not being seen by him. He replied promptly and was willing to help me with what I needed. Dr. Scotilla shows that he cares about the future success of his patients through his actions.
About Dr. Scott Scotilla, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1043437908
Education & Certifications
- Supervised Lifestyles Behavioral Healthcare Residential Treatment Center
- Mental Health Center Of Denver
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
- Penn State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scotilla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scotilla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scotilla works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Scotilla. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scotilla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scotilla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scotilla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.