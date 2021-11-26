See All Chiropractors in Paducah, KY
Dr. Scott Stephenson, DC

Chiropractic
4.2 (11)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Scott Stephenson, DC is a Chiropractor in Paducah, KY. They graduated from Palmer College Of Chiropractic.

Dr. Stephenson works at Stephenson Family Chiropractic, Paducah, KY in Paducah, KY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Stephenson Family Chiropractic, Paducah, KY
    2830 Lone Oak Rd Ste 2, Paducah, KY 42003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (270) 709-3339

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Exercise Counseling
Head and Neck Conditions
Headache
Exercise Counseling
Head and Neck Conditions
Headache

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 11 ratings
Patient Ratings (11)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Nov 26, 2021
Absolutely the best Chiropractor around. Very professional and knowledgeable.
Mark — Nov 26, 2021
Photo: Dr. Scott Stephenson, DC
About Dr. Scott Stephenson, DC

Specialties
  • Chiropractic
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1194986984
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Palmer College Of Chiropractic
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Scott Stephenson, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stephenson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Stephenson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Stephenson works at Stephenson Family Chiropractic, Paducah, KY in Paducah, KY. View the full address on Dr. Stephenson’s profile.

11 patients have reviewed Dr. Stephenson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stephenson.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stephenson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stephenson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

