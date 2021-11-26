Dr. Scott Stephenson, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stephenson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Stephenson, DC
Overview
Dr. Scott Stephenson, DC is a Chiropractor in Paducah, KY. They graduated from Palmer College Of Chiropractic.
Locations
Stephenson Family Chiropractic, Paducah, KY2830 Lone Oak Rd Ste 2, Paducah, KY 42003 Directions (270) 709-3339
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely the best Chiropractor around. Very professional and knowledgeable.
About Dr. Scott Stephenson, DC
Education & Certifications
- Palmer College Of Chiropractic
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stephenson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Stephenson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stephenson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stephenson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stephenson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.