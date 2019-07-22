See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Roseville, CA
Scott Stutz, MFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
4.0 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Scott Stutz, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Roseville, CA. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    1110 Melody Ln Ste 117, Roseville, CA 95678 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Addiction
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Addiction Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Delta Health System
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Magellan Health Services
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 22, 2019
    Have dealt with my share of problems with addiction. Scott was great in getting my on track with a recovery plan and a direction towards sober living.
    — Jul 22, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Scott Stutz, MFT

    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    • English
    • 1841330214
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • COLLEGE OF NOTRE DAME
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Scott Stutz, MFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Scott Stutz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Scott Stutz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Scott Stutz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Scott Stutz.

