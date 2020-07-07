See All Chiropractors in Great Neck, NY
Overview

Dr. Scott Surasky, DC is a Chiropractor in Great Neck, NY. They graduated from New York Chiropractic College and is affiliated with Glen Cove Hospital.

Dr. Surasky works at New York Neurology & Pain Medicine in Great Neck, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Russell Surasky DO
    15 Barstow Rd, Great Neck, NY 11021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 487-9414

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Glen Cove Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cox Flexion-Distraction Technique Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Neck Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 07, 2020
    Tom — Jul 07, 2020
    About Dr. Scott Surasky, DC

    • Chiropractic
    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Surasky, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Surasky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Surasky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Surasky works at New York Neurology & Pain Medicine in Great Neck, NY. View the full address on Dr. Surasky’s profile.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Surasky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Surasky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Surasky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Surasky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

