Scott Sussman, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Scott Sussman, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Stony Brook, NY.
Scott Sussman works at
Locations
1
Mather Primary Care2500 Nesconset Hwy Bldg 2, Stony Brook, NY 11790 Directions (631) 686-1414
2
Mather Primary Care125 Oakland Ave Ste 205, Port Jefferson, NY 11777 Directions (631) 686-2523
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Scott Sussman?
Excellent service. Above average skill & expertise. Beautiful personality. Sociable, knowledgeable, reliable. Excellent bedside manner. Overly patient. Listens & shows sincere empathy.
About Scott Sussman, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Scott Sussman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Scott Sussman accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Scott Sussman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

10 patients have reviewed Scott Sussman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Scott Sussman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Scott Sussman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Scott Sussman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.