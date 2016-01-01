Overview

Dr. Scott Symes, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Lees Summit, MO. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Forest Institute Of Professional Psychology and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City and Saint Luke's South Hospital.



Dr. Symes works at Rejuvenate Mind-Body Wellness Center in Lees Summit, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.