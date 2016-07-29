See All Substance Abuse Counselors / Drug Counselors in Roseburg, OR
Scott Tougas, MA

Addiction and Substance Abuse Counseling
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Scott Tougas, MA is an Addiction and Substance Abuse Counselor in Roseburg, OR. They graduated from none and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.

Scott Tougas works at EFM Edenbower in Roseburg, OR with other offices in Winchester, OR and Thibodaux, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Centennial Medical Group East
    2570 NW Edenbower Blvd Ste 100, Roseburg, OR 97471 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Adapt
    548 SE Jackson St, Roseburg, OR 97470 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Private Practice
    234 Pioneer Way, Winchester, OR 97495 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  4. 4
    Lafourche Parish Drug Treatment Court, Thibodaux, LA
    201 Green St, Thibodaux, LA 70301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder

Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Antisocial Behavior Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug Abuse Chevron Icon
Heroin Dependence Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
Substance Dependence Chevron Icon
Substance Use Disorders Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Oregon Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • We do not accept health insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Scott Tougas, MA

    Specialties
    • Addiction and Substance Abuse Counseling
    • English
    • Male
    • 1184046047
    Education & Certifications

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mercy Medical Center

