Overview

Scott Tougas, MA is an Addiction and Substance Abuse Counselor in Roseburg, OR. They graduated from none and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.



Scott Tougas works at EFM Edenbower in Roseburg, OR with other offices in Winchester, OR and Thibodaux, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.