Scott Trotter accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Scott Trotter, MA
Overview
Scott Trotter, MA is a Counselor in Charlotte, NC.
Scott Trotter works at
Locations
Joy Braunlich Lcsw PA10720 Carmel Commons Blvd Ste 330, Charlotte, NC 28226 Directions (704) 540-7030
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Scott Trotter?
Scott Trotter is the best counselor I have ever been to! Her DBT methods helped me so much that 8 years later I still use them in my life, and I am still medication free.
About Scott Trotter, MA
- Counseling
- English
- 1942219134
Scott Trotter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
9 patients have reviewed Scott Trotter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Scott Trotter.
