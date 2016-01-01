Scott Wysowski, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Scott Wysowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Scott Wysowski, PA-C
Overview
Scott Wysowski, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Grapevine, TX.
Scott Wysowski works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
North Texas Orthopedics and Sports Medicine2535 Ira E Woods Ave, Grapevine, TX 76051 Directions (817) 803-5291Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Scott Wysowski?
About Scott Wysowski, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1770693640
Frequently Asked Questions
Scott Wysowski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Scott Wysowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Scott Wysowski works at
Scott Wysowski has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Scott Wysowski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Scott Wysowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Scott Wysowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.