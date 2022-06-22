See All Nurse Practitioners in West Columbia, SC
Scottie Shelley, NP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Scottie Shelley, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Scottie Shelley, NP

Scottie Shelley, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in West Columbia, SC. 

Scottie Shelley works at Sunset Primary Care in West Columbia, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Kesha Watkins, NP
Kesha Watkins, NP
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Scottie Shelley's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sunset Primary Care
    1173 Sunset Blvd, West Columbia, SC 29169 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 794-8776
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Scottie Shelley?

    Jun 22, 2022
    Scottie Shelly, NP, was fantastic. Talked to me like a human on level with him, was direct but understanding. The staff at Sunset Primary Care was kind. Everything went smoothly and I couldn't be more impressed.
    Etta Kay G — Jun 22, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Scottie Shelley, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Scottie Shelley, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Scottie Shelley to family and friends

    Scottie Shelley's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Scottie Shelley

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Scottie Shelley, NP.

    About Scottie Shelley, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1689948911
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Scottie Shelley, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Scottie Shelley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Scottie Shelley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Scottie Shelley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Scottie Shelley works at Sunset Primary Care in West Columbia, SC. View the full address on Scottie Shelley’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Scottie Shelley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Scottie Shelley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Scottie Shelley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Scottie Shelley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Scottie Shelley, NP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.