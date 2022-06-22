Scottie Shelley, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Scottie Shelley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Scottie Shelley, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Scottie Shelley, NP
Scottie Shelley, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in West Columbia, SC.

Scottie Shelley's Office Locations
Sunset Primary Care1173 Sunset Blvd, West Columbia, SC 29169 Directions (803) 794-8776
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Scottie Shelley?
Scottie Shelly, NP, was fantastic. Talked to me like a human on level with him, was direct but understanding. The staff at Sunset Primary Care was kind. Everything went smoothly and I couldn't be more impressed.
About Scottie Shelley, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1689948911
Frequently Asked Questions
Scottie Shelley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Scottie Shelley accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Scottie Shelley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

4 patients have reviewed Scottie Shelley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Scottie Shelley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Scottie Shelley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Scottie Shelley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.