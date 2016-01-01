See All Psychologists in Pittsburgh, PA
Dr. Sean Healey, PSY.D

Psychology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Sean Healey, PSY.D is a Psychologist in Pittsburgh, PA. 

Dr. Healey works at Allegheny Mental Health Associates in Pittsburgh, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Fox Chapel, Monroeville, North Hills/Wexford, Oakland, Downtown Pittsburgh
    1326 Freeport Rd Ste 250, Pittsburgh, PA 15238 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 967-5660
  2. 2
    Allegheny Mental Health Associates-Downtown
    429 Forbes Ave Ste 713, Pittsburgh, PA 15219 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (CTB-I) Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Self Pay
    • UPMC Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Sean Healey, PSY.D

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1558708313
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center
    Internship

