Dr. Sean Hirt, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. Sean Hirt, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Douglasville, GA.
Dr. Hirt works at
Locations
Wgps6264 Hospital Way, Douglasville, GA 30134 Directions (678) 977-8300
Hirt Psychology2727 Paces Ferry Rd Se, Atlanta, GA 30339 Directions (678) 758-0616Monday8:00am - 6:30pmTuesday8:00am - 6:30pmWednesday8:00am - 6:30pmThursday8:00am - 6:30pmFriday8:00am - 6:30pmSaturday9:00am - 3:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hirt has been a huge asset to our family and my son. We would not be where we are today if we had not begun therapy with him a year ago. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Sean Hirt, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hirt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hirt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hirt works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Hirt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hirt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hirt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hirt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.