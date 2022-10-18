Overview of Sean Kane, ANP

Sean Kane, ANP is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida College of Nursing and is affiliated with Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center and HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.



Sean Kane works at IMS General and Minimally Invasive Surgery in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.