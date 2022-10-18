See All Otolaryngologists in Phoenix, AZ
Sean Kane, ANP

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.8 (15)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview of Sean Kane, ANP

Sean Kane, ANP is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida College of Nursing and is affiliated with Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center and HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.

Sean Kane works at IMS General and Minimally Invasive Surgery in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Sean Kane's Office Locations

    IMS General and Minimally Invasive Surgery
    3815 E Bell Rd Ste 3200, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 788-0088
    North Mountain
    9250 N 3rd St, Phoenix, AZ 85020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 788-0088
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
  • HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center

Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy
Dysphagia
Ear Infection
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy
Dysphagia
Ear Infection

Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Sinus Surgery Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Laryngopharyngeal Reflux Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
Swallowing Disorders Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Voice Disorders Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 18, 2022
    I thought he was great, very nice personality. Would definitely recommend
    — Oct 18, 2022
    About Sean Kane, ANP

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1053389973
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Florida College of Nursing
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Florida / Shands Medical Center
