See All Physicians Assistants in Scottsdale, AZ
Sean Lloyd, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Sean Lloyd, PA-C

Dermatology (Physician Assistant)
4.5 (46)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Overview

Sean Lloyd, PA-C is a Dermatology Physician Assistant in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Dermatology (Physician Assistant), has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Weill Medical College of Cornell University.

Sean Lloyd works at Advanced Dermatology of Arizona - Scottsdale - 3302 N Miller Rd in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Dermatology of Arizona - Scottsdale - 3302 N Miller Rd
    3302 N Miller Rd Ste D, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 672-2096
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne
Botox® for Severe Underarm Sweating when Antiperspirants Fail
Depressive Disorders
Acne
Botox® for Severe Underarm Sweating when Antiperspirants Fail
Depressive Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Botox® for Severe Underarm Sweating when Antiperspirants Fail Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Juvederm Ultra Plus  Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Non-Ablative Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Photorejuvenation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Pulsed Dye Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane Defyne Chevron Icon
Restylane Refyne Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stitches
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (38)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Sean Lloyd?

    Jan 11, 2023
    Dr. Lloyd did a very good job of explaining what was happening in my circumstance, and we reached a quick decision for treatment. I had other concerns, and he was very compassionate, humane and generous in helping out a fellow human being.
    Jeff — Jan 11, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Sean Lloyd, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Sean Lloyd, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Sean Lloyd to family and friends

    Sean Lloyd's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Sean Lloyd

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Sean Lloyd, PA-C.

    About Sean Lloyd, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Dermatology (Physician Assistant)
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1992000509
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Weill Medical College of Cornell University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sean Lloyd, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sean Lloyd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Sean Lloyd has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Sean Lloyd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sean Lloyd works at Advanced Dermatology of Arizona - Scottsdale - 3302 N Miller Rd in Scottsdale, AZ. View the full address on Sean Lloyd’s profile.

    46 patients have reviewed Sean Lloyd. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sean Lloyd.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sean Lloyd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sean Lloyd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.