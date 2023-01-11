Sean Lloyd, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sean Lloyd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sean Lloyd, PA-C
Sean Lloyd, PA-C is a Dermatology Physician Assistant in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Dermatology (Physician Assistant), has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Weill Medical College of Cornell University.
Advanced Dermatology of Arizona - Scottsdale - 3302 N Miller Rd3302 N Miller Rd Ste D, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Directions (480) 672-2096Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Lloyd did a very good job of explaining what was happening in my circumstance, and we reached a quick decision for treatment. I had other concerns, and he was very compassionate, humane and generous in helping out a fellow human being.
About Sean Lloyd, PA-C
- Dermatology (Physician Assistant)
- 13 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Weill Medical College of Cornell University
Sean Lloyd has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Sean Lloyd accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Sean Lloyd using Healthline FindCare.
Sean Lloyd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sean Lloyd speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
46 patients have reviewed Sean Lloyd. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sean Lloyd.
