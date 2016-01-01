Sean Martindale, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sean Martindale is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sean Martindale, APRN
Overview of Sean Martindale, APRN
Sean Martindale, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Louisville, KY.
Sean Martindale works at
Sean Martindale's Office Locations
-
1
Kentuckiana Ear, Nose & Throat6420 Dutchmans Pkwy Ste 380, Louisville, KY 40205 Directions (502) 894-8441Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Jeffersonville, Indiana1405 SPRING ST, Jeffersonville, IN 47130 Directions (502) 894-8441Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
3
Old Brownsboro Crossing9850 Von Allmen Ct Ste 104, Louisville, KY 40241 Directions (502) 894-8441Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Norton Hospital
- Uofl Health Jewish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sean Martindale?
About Sean Martindale, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1003027228
Education & Certifications
- Case Western Reserve University
Frequently Asked Questions
Sean Martindale has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Sean Martindale accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sean Martindale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sean Martindale works at
Sean Martindale has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Sean Martindale.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sean Martindale, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sean Martindale appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.