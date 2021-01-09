Dr. Sean Massie, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Massie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sean Massie, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. Sean Massie, PSY.D is a Psychologist in Cordele, GA. They specialize in Psychology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Alliant University - California School of Professional Psychology - Los Angeles.
Locations
- 1 1129 N 5th Street Ext, Cordele, GA 31015 Directions (229) 942-4857
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Massie helped me through a pretty severe PTSD flare-up last year. He was patient, empathetic, and gave me the skills to manage myself during an emotional crisis. I am grateful for the sessions he spent working with me.
About Dr. Sean Massie, PSY.D
- Psychology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1487716254
Education & Certifications
- Vamc, Miami, Fl.
- Alliant University - California School of Professional Psychology - Los Angeles
- Florida State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Massie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Massie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Massie. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Massie.
