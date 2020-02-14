See All Psychologists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Sean McDevitt, PHD

Cognitive & Behavioral Psychology
3.8 (9)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Sean McDevitt, PHD is a Cognitive & Behavioral Psychologist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Cognitive & Behavioral Psychology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY.

Dr. McDevitt works at Metro Center Psychiatry in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Metrocenter Psychiatry
    10000 N 31st Ave Ste D201, Phoenix, AZ 85051 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 997-6635
  2. 2
    16th St & Northern
    7330 N 16th St, Phoenix, AZ 85020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 997-6635

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Pediatric Counseling Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Sean McDevitt, PHD

    Specialties
    • Cognitive & Behavioral Psychology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1942221858
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Dept. Of Psychiatry, Children's Hospital Of San Francisco
    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School
    • University of San Francisco
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sean McDevitt, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McDevitt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McDevitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McDevitt works at Metro Center Psychiatry in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. McDevitt’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. McDevitt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McDevitt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McDevitt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McDevitt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

