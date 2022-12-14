Overview of Sean McDonald, PA-C

Sean McDonald, PA-C is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Detroit Lakes, MN.



Sean McDonald works at Essentia Health St. Mary's-Detroit Lakes in Detroit Lakes, MN with other offices in Park Rapids, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.