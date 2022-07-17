See All Family Doctors in King, NC
Sean Reynolds, PA-C

Family Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Sean Reynolds, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in King, NC. 

Sean Reynolds works at Novant Health Mountainview Medical in King, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Mountainview Medical
    216 Moore Rd, King, NC 27021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 571-7908
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 17, 2022
    Dr. Reynolds has become a trusted caregiver for my two pre teen and now teenage boys. They respect him and look up to him and appreciate his advice on health matters and any other wisdom he throws their way. I appreciated the relationship he has developed with them and see that is an important part of taking care of them effectively.
    Jennifer Burns — Jul 17, 2022
    Photo: Sean Reynolds, PA-C
    About Sean Reynolds, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1427540780
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center

