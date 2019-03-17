Dr. Sean Skierczynski, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Skierczynski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sean Skierczynski, OD
Overview of Dr. Sean Skierczynski, OD
Dr. Sean Skierczynski, OD is an Optometrist in Asheville, NC. They specialize in Optometry, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Southern College of Optometry and is affiliated with Mission Hospital.
Dr. Skierczynski works at
Dr. Skierczynski's Office Locations
Mission Hospital509 Biltmore Ave, Asheville, NC 28801 Directions (856) 797-4721
Carolina Optometric of Arden2145 Hendersonville Rd Ste D, Arden, NC 28704 Directions (828) 681-8000Monday10:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday10:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mission Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I felt like the doctor was extremely efficient and professional. Took time and I felt the exam was thorough.
About Dr. Sean Skierczynski, OD
- Optometry
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1194958025
Education & Certifications
- West Tennessee Eye
- Southern College of Optometry
- U of North Carolina Chapel Hill
Dr. Skierczynski has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Skierczynski accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Skierczynski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Skierczynski. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Skierczynski.
