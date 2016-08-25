Dr. Sean Woodward, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woodward is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sean Woodward, DC
Dr. Sean Woodward, DC is a Chiropractor in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Palmer College Of Chiropractic.
Dr. Woodward works at
Total Vitality Medical Group24945 Us Highway 19 N, Clearwater, FL 33763 Directions (727) 726-1460Monday8:30am - 6:30pmWednesday8:30am - 6:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Total Vitality Medical Group6710 Embassy Blvd Ste 105, Port Richey, FL 34668 Directions (727) 848-3377
Total Vitality Medical Group1001 37th St N Ste D, Saint Petersburg, FL 33713 Directions (727) 914-9130
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
I have been seeing Dr Woodward for about 10 years. He is great with my adjustments for my arthritis. I am glad I found his new location.
- Chiropractic
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1023052552
- Fellow Of The International Academy Of Medical Acupuncture
- Palmer College Of Chiropractic
- University of South Florida
Dr. Woodward accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Woodward has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Woodward. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woodward.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Woodward, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Woodward appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.