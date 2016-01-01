Dr. Seema Nanda, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nanda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Seema Nanda, OD
Overview of Dr. Seema Nanda, OD
Dr. Seema Nanda, OD is an Optometrist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Indiana University.
Dr. Nanda's Office Locations
Nanda Dry Eye & Vision Institute6654 Southwest Fwy # A, Houston, TX 77074 Directions (832) 966-0660
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- Spectera
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Seema Nanda, OD
- Optometry
- English, Chinese, Hindi and Spanish
- 1568465813
Education & Certifications
- Bascom Palmer Eye Inst
- Indiana University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nanda has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nanda accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nanda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nanda speaks Chinese, Hindi and Spanish.
