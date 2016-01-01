See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Houston, TX
Dr. Seema Nanda, OD

Optometry
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Seema Nanda, OD

Dr. Seema Nanda, OD is an Optometrist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Indiana University.

Dr. Nanda works at Nanda Dry Eye & Vision Institute in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nanda's Office Locations

    Nanda Dry Eye & Vision Institute
    6654 Southwest Fwy # A, Houston, TX 77074 (832) 966-0660

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergy Drops
Astigmatism
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Drops Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Drops Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Eyelid Inflammation Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Post-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Pre-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Testing Chevron Icon
Soft Contact Lenses Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Spectera
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Seema Nanda, OD

    • Optometry
    • English, Chinese, Hindi and Spanish
    • 1568465813
    Education & Certifications

    • Bascom Palmer Eye Inst
    • Indiana University
