Selam Zewoldi, PA
Overview of Selam Zewoldi, PA
Selam Zewoldi, PA is a Physician Assistant in Oxon Hill, MD.
Selam Zewoldi works at
Selam Zewoldi's Office Locations
UM Capital Region Medical Group251 National Harbor Blvd Fl 5, Oxon Hill, MD 20745 Directions (301) 618-2273
UM Capital Region Medical Group2900 Mercy Ln, Cheverly, MD 20785 Directions (301) 618-2273
Family Health and Wellness Center5001 Silver Hill Rd Ste 202, Suitland, MD 20746 Directions (301) 618-2273
Hospital Affiliations
- UM Capital Region Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
About Selam Zewoldi, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1396291480

