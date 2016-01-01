See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Winston Salem, NC
Selby Rouch, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Selby Rouch, PA-C

Internal Medicine
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Selby Rouch, PA-C

Selby Rouch, PA-C is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. 

Selby Rouch works at Novant Health Diabetes Management - Winston-Salem in Winston Salem, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Selby Rouch's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Diabetes Management - Winston-Salem
    1400 Westgate Center Dr Ste 130, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 571-7426

Ratings & Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Selby Rouch?

Photo: Selby Rouch, PA-C
How would you rate your experience with Selby Rouch, PA-C?
  • Likelihood of recommending Selby Rouch to family and friends

Selby Rouch's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Selby Rouch

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Selby Rouch, PA-C.

About Selby Rouch, PA-C

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1376005942
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
  • Novant Health Rowan Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Selby Rouch, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Selby Rouch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Selby Rouch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Selby Rouch works at Novant Health Diabetes Management - Winston-Salem in Winston Salem, NC. View the full address on Selby Rouch’s profile.

Selby Rouch has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Selby Rouch.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Selby Rouch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Selby Rouch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.