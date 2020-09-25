Dr. Barnett accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Selina Barnett, PHD
Overview
Dr. Selina Barnett, PHD is a Psychologist in Hanford, CA.
Dr. Barnett works at
Locations
Adventist Health Hanford115 Mall Dr, Hanford, CA 93230 Directions (559) 582-9000
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is very informative and always listens to my problems! She gives me real world advise and I know she cares about her patients! I would recommend her to anyone that is in crisis! Very knowledgeable in a wide variety of subjects!
About Dr. Selina Barnett, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1770867756
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barnett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barnett works at
Dr. Barnett has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barnett.
