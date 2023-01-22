Overview

Dr. Selina Xing, MS is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from China Medical University and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Xing works at Limestone Medical Center in Wilmington, DE with other offices in Newark, DE and Middletown, DE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.