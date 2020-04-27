See All Physicians Assistants in Reno, NV
Sepideh Arya-Sande, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.0 (4)
Overview

Sepideh Arya-Sande, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Reno, NV. 

Sepideh Arya-Sande works at Renown Medical Group - Summit Ridge in Reno, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Summit Ridge Medical Center
    4791 Summit Ridge Dr, Reno, NV 89523 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (775) 982-5000
  2. 2
    Renown Health Medical Group-caughlin
    4796 Caughlin Pkwy Ste 108, Reno, NV 89519 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (775) 982-5000
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 27, 2020
    wonderful. The provider was very pretty and nice. She takes time to explained very well. she spent more time to exam and care about you.
    Tommy Nguyen — Apr 27, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Sepideh Arya-Sande, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1720445455
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sepideh Arya-Sande has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sepideh Arya-Sande works at Renown Medical Group - Summit Ridge in Reno, NV. View the full address on Sepideh Arya-Sande’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Sepideh Arya-Sande. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sepideh Arya-Sande.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sepideh Arya-Sande, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sepideh Arya-Sande appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

