See All Psychologists in Encino, CA
Dr. Sepideh Zarinejad, PHD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Sepideh Zarinejad, PHD

Psychology
4.0 (42)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sepideh Zarinejad, PHD is a Psychologist in Encino, CA. 

Dr. Zarinejad works at Sherri Nader Inc in Encino, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Psychologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Debra Greenberg, PHD
Dr. Debra Greenberg, PHD
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Sherri Nader Inc
    16055 Ventura Blvd Ste 920, Encino, CA 91436 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 461-0339
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Zarinejad?

    Jun 09, 2022
    I had the privilege of being able to work with Dr. Zarinejad for over 3 years. During this time, she assisted me in an area no other therapist was able to - to repair my relationship with my mother by setting boundaries in a kind and loving way. Today, my relationship with my mother is better than ever, and a large part of this is because of Dr. Zarinejad's therapy. In addition, she really cares - I don't mean this as some throw-away compliment. I genuinely felt so much compassion and care from Dr. Zarinejad in our work, more than I have from any other therapist I had seen (I've had 4 therapists in a span of 15 years). It made me feel safe, cared for, and really allowed me to express myself in a way that allowed us to tackle and solve some deep rooted issues related to family dynamics, interpersonal issues, anxiety issues, and more. I would highly recommend Dr. Zarinejad to anyone, she really is one of the best.
    Angelino — Jun 09, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sepideh Zarinejad, PHD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Sepideh Zarinejad, PHD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Zarinejad to family and friends

    Dr. Zarinejad's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Zarinejad

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Sepideh Zarinejad, PHD.

    About Dr. Sepideh Zarinejad, PHD

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1568570604
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zarinejad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zarinejad works at Sherri Nader Inc in Encino, CA. View the full address on Dr. Zarinejad’s profile.

    42 patients have reviewed Dr. Zarinejad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zarinejad.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zarinejad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zarinejad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Sepideh Zarinejad, PHD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.