Serafina Domanico, FNP
Serafina Domanico, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Bronx, NY.
St Barnabas Hospital4422 3rd Ave, Bronx, NY 10457 Directions (718) 960-6538
Probably one of the best Nurses I ever had the pleasure to know. Quite knowledgeable. Would highly recommend.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1699830877
Serafina Domanico has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
