Serap Kantarci, LMHC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Serap Kantarci, LMHC is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Cambridge, MA.
Serap Kantarci works at
Locations
17 Steps Counseling Services129 Mount Auburn St, Cambridge, MA 02138 Directions (617) 855-6562
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Accepted Insurance
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Tufts Health Plan

Ratings & Reviews

Serap has really helped me so far in beginning my healing journey. It’s been a painful process but she has been there for my like a guardian angel. I really feel supported by her and she has made it possible for me to come to therapy, even in the most difficult of circumstances. I am hoping to continue unpacking my trauma with her and hopefully working to make my whole family a healthier family. She is really great with using props to help you visualize your unhelpful thought patterns. I am very grateful to have found her.
About Serap Kantarci, LMHC
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English, German and Turkish
Frequently Asked Questions
Serap Kantarci accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Serap Kantarci speaks German and Turkish.
