See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Cambridge, MA
Serap Kantarci, LMHC Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Serap Kantarci, LMHC

Marriage & Family Therapy
4.8 (57)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Serap Kantarci, LMHC is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Cambridge, MA. 

Serap Kantarci works at 17 Steps Counseling in Cambridge, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    17 Steps Counseling Services
    129 Mount Auburn St, Cambridge, MA 02138 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 855-6562

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Adolescent Depression
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Adolescent Depression
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Mood and Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Mood Changes Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Self-Esteem Problems Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 57 ratings
    Patient Ratings (57)
    5 Star
    (54)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Serap Kantarci?

    Jan 24, 2023
    Serap has really helped me so far in beginning my healing journey. It’s been a painful process but she has been there for my like a guardian angel. I really feel supported by her and she has made it possible for me to come to therapy, even in the most difficult of circumstances. I am hoping to continue unpacking my trauma with her and hopefully working to make my whole family a healthier family. She is really great with using props to help you visualize your unhelpful thought patterns. I am very grateful to have found her.
    — Jan 24, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Serap Kantarci, LMHC
    How would you rate your experience with Serap Kantarci, LMHC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Serap Kantarci to family and friends

    Serap Kantarci's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Serap Kantarci

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Serap Kantarci, LMHC.

    About Serap Kantarci, LMHC

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German and Turkish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1710377734
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Serap Kantarci, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Serap Kantarci is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Serap Kantarci has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Serap Kantarci works at 17 Steps Counseling in Cambridge, MA. View the full address on Serap Kantarci’s profile.

    57 patients have reviewed Serap Kantarci. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Serap Kantarci.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Serap Kantarci, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Serap Kantarci appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Serap Kantarci, LMHC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.