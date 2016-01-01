Dr. Racanati accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sergio Racanati, OD
Overview of Dr. Sergio Racanati, OD
Dr. Sergio Racanati, OD is an Optometrist in North Bergen, NJ.
Dr. Racanati works at
Dr. Racanati's Office Locations
-
1
Riverside Medical Group in North Bergen Nj Primary Care Physicians & Internists Adult Medicine7500 Bergenline Ave, North Bergen, NJ 07047 Directions (201) 537-6414
-
2
Riverside Surgical Center of Rutherford201 State Rt 17 Fl 12, Rutherford, NJ 07070 Directions (201) 537-6414
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Racanati?
About Dr. Sergio Racanati, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1386037935
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Racanati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Racanati works at
Dr. Racanati has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Racanati.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Racanati, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Racanati appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.