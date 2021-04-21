See All Naturopaths in Fresno, CA
Dr. Setareh Tais, ND

Naturopathy
3.9 (13)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Setareh Tais, ND is a Naturopath in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Naturopathy, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Bastyr University and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.

Dr. Tais works at Fresno Holistic Medicine in Fresno, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Fresno Holistic Medicine
    5305 N Fresno St Ste 103, Fresno, CA 93710 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 824-8475
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    11:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
  2. 2
    Holistic and Integrative Family Medicine
    7415 N Cedar Ave Ste 101, Fresno, CA 93720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 435-1650

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Agnes Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergies
Anxiety
Asthma
Allergies
Anxiety
Asthma

Treatment frequency



Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Breast Exam Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Fatigue Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fatigue
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Infertility Treatment Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome With Alternating Bowel Habit Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Pap Tests and Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Preconception Counseling Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Testosterone Injection Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Vitamin Injection Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Well Child Examination Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.9
Average provider rating
Based on 13 ratings
Patient Ratings (13)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(2)
Apr 21, 2021
She listens; she cares, she gives suggestions. I can count on her advice. Her staff is helpful.
Jackie — Apr 21, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Setareh Tais, ND
About Dr. Setareh Tais, ND

Specialties
  • Naturopathy
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 14 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1376867564
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Bastyr Center For Natural Health Affiliate Site, Marysville, Wa
Residency
Medical Education
  • Bastyr University
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Setareh Tais, ND is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tais is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Tais has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Tais has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Tais works at Fresno Holistic Medicine in Fresno, CA. View the full address on Dr. Tais’s profile.

13 patients have reviewed Dr. Tais. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tais.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tais, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tais appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

