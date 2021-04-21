Dr. Setareh Tais, ND is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tais is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Setareh Tais, ND
Overview
Dr. Setareh Tais, ND is a Naturopath in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Naturopathy, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Bastyr University and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.
Locations
Fresno Holistic Medicine5305 N Fresno St Ste 103, Fresno, CA 93710 Directions (559) 824-8475Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday11:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 1:00pm
Holistic and Integrative Family Medicine7415 N Cedar Ave Ste 101, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 435-1650
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
She listens; she cares, she gives suggestions. I can count on her advice. Her staff is helpful.
About Dr. Setareh Tais, ND
- Naturopathy
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1376867564
Education & Certifications
- Bastyr Center For Natural Health Affiliate Site, Marysville, Wa
- Bastyr University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tais has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tais has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Tais. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tais.
