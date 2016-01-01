Dr. Seth Gillihan, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gillihan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Seth Gillihan, PHD
Overview
Dr. Seth Gillihan, PHD is a Psychologist in Haverford, PA.
Dr. Gillihan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Seth J. Gillihan, PhD, LLC355 W Lancaster Ave, Haverford, PA 19041 Directions (610) 649-3265
Hospital Affiliations
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gillihan?
About Dr. Seth Gillihan, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1922245943
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gillihan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gillihan works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Gillihan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gillihan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gillihan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gillihan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.