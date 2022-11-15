Overview of Dr. Seth Goolsbee, OD

Dr. Seth Goolsbee, OD is an Optometrist in Tyler, TX. They completed their residency with University of Houston / College of Optometry



Dr. Goolsbee works at Frazier Vision in Tyler, TX with other offices in Jacksonville, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.