Dr. Seth Goolsbee, OD
Overview of Dr. Seth Goolsbee, OD
Dr. Seth Goolsbee, OD is an Optometrist in Tyler, TX. They completed their residency with University of Houston / College of Optometry
Dr. Goolsbee works at
Dr. Goolsbee's Office Locations
Tyler Office5777 New Copeland Rd # 200B, Tyler, TX 75703 Directions (903) 339-3035Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Jacksonville Office203 Nacogdoches St Ste 220, Jacksonville, TX 75766 Directions (903) 339-3035
Hospital Affiliations
- UT Health Jacksonville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Spectera
- Superior Vision
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
Ratings & Reviews
I come to Tyler just to see Dr Goolsbee
About Dr. Seth Goolsbee, OD
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
- 1174015523
Education & Certifications
- University of Houston / College of Optometry
- University Of Texas At Dallas
