Dr. Seth Hirsch, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hirsch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Seth Hirsch, PHD
Overview
Dr. Seth Hirsch, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Los Angeles, CA.
Dr. Hirsch works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Managedmed Inc.5455 Wilshire Blvd Ste 1903, Los Angeles, CA 90036 Directions (323) 934-3861
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hirsch?
Doctor whom I TRUST. Doctor who helped me to understand all aspects of my injured on the job spinal cord. Doctor, who make me stronger in my fight for more than 5 years with my employer CVS Pharmacy for the proper medical treatment. Dozens time I was between life and death. I went thru spinal cord surgery and every step of my fight Dr. Sisto support me. He was MY DOCTOR !!! Who was near death will understand how much Dr. Sisto did for me and my family. God Bless You Doctor !
About Dr. Seth Hirsch, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1073734844
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hirsch accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hirsch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hirsch works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Hirsch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hirsch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hirsch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hirsch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.